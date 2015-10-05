* Pope addresses first working session of synod
* Church should have courage to change
* Don't expect radical doctrinal change, cardinal says
(Updates with quotes from news conference)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Oct 5 Pope Francis told a Roman
Catholic meeting on family issues on Monday that the Church
should not be a stuffy "museum of memories" but have the courage
to change if that was what God wanted.
Francis urged bishops at the start of a three-week
gathering, known as a synod, to humbly empty themselves of
conventions and prejudices. They should not "point fingers at
the others to judge them" or feel superior to those with
different ideas.
In a passage that appeared to be directed at unbending
traditionalists, the pope said bishops should beware the
"hardening of some hearts, which despite good intentions, keep
people away from God".
Yet he also made a nod to conservatives, calling for
courage that "does not let itself be intimidated by the
seductions of the world" and passing fads.
Since his election in 2013 as leader of the world's 1.2
billion Catholics, Francis has given great hope to progressives
who want him to forge ahead with his vision of a more inclusive
and less polarised Church that concentrates on mercy rather than
the strict enforcement of rigid rules they see as antiquated.
Faith was "not a museum to look at and save" but should be a
source of inspiration, he said, calling on the synod to have
"courage to bring life and not make our Christian life a museum
of memories".
The gathering of some 300 bishops, delegates, observers and
18 married couples has been preceded by intense jockeying
between conservatives and liberals on sensitive issues.
It will discuss ways to defend the traditional family and
make life-long marriage more appealing to young people while
reaching out to disaffected Catholics such as homosexuals,
co-habiting couples and the divorced.
Francis told the first working session the bishops should
not just talk but try to hear what God wanted for the Church,
and to listen to differing opinions among themselves.
But key participants said they did not expect any radical
modifications to Church teachings on family issues.
NO RADICAL CHANGES
At a news conference after the first session, Cardinal Andre
Vingt-Trois of Paris warned reporters they would be
"disappointed" if they expected radical changes to basic Church
doctrine on family issues such as marriage.
While he noted that the pope was the ultimate arbiter,
Vingt-Trois predicted the changes would be to the pastoral
approach to sensitive issues rather than to doctrine.
Italian Archbishop Bruno Forte, one of the synod's
secretaries, said times had changed. "The Church cannot remain
insensitive to the challenges ... the synod doesn't meet for
nothing," Forte said.
The meeting is the follow-up to one held a year ago which
was marked by stormy differences between conservatives and
liberals on how welcoming the Church should be to homosexual
Catholics.
The run-up to the synod has been dominated by gay issues.
Conservative Catholics held a conference in Rome just before
it started on how homosexuals can live by Church rules that they
be chaste. Activists held their own gathering, demanding full
acceptance of active gays in the Church.
On Saturday, the Vatican dismissed a Polish priest from his
Holy See job after he came out as gay and called for changes in
Catholic teachings against homosexual activity.
The Vatican said his very public coming-out put undue media
pressure on the synod. Francis appeared to refer to outside
pressure, saying the synod should be "a protected space where
the Church feels the action of the Holy Spirit".
Another key topic will be how to involve Catholics who have
divorced and remarried in civil ceremonies.
They are considered to be still married to their first
spouse and living in sin. Some bishops want a change to the
rules that bar them from receiving sacraments such as communion.
Francis is believed to be in favour of the Church showing
more mercy towards such Catholics on a case-by-case basis but he
wants the bishops to reach common ground on the divisive issue.
The bishops, meeting behind closed doors, will submit
reports to the pope. He may use these to write his own document,
known as an Apostolic Exhortation, on family issues.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)