(Adds denial by doctor's office in the United States)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY Oct 21 The Vatican denied an
Italian newspaper report on Wednesday that Pope Francis has a
benign brain tumour, saying the 78-year-old pontiff was in good
health and denouncing the article as "inexcusable".
In one of three increasingly tough denials issued as the
story spread around the world, the Vatican called the report in
Quotidiano Nazionale daily "a grave act of irresponsibility,
absolutely inexcusable and unconscionable".
Francis held his weekly general audience before tens of
thousands of people in St. Peter's Square and afterwards
returned to a three-week gathering of bishops, which he has been
attending daily.
Quotidiano Nazionale reported on its front page on Wednesday
that a Japanese doctor and his team had secretly flown from
Tuscany to the Vatican on a helicopter bearing the Holy See's
white-and-yellow flag to examine the pope "some months ago".
Under the headline "The Pope is Sick", it said the Argentine
pontiff was diagnosed with "a small dark spot on the brain", but
that it was curable without surgery.
"I am able to confirm that the pope is in good health,"
chief spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said in a statement he
read out during a news conference on another topic.
He said he had checked directly with the pope and other
Vatican officials.
"No Japanese doctor has visited the pope in the Vatican and
there have been no examinations of the type indicated in the
article," he said, dismissing the story about the helicopter.
Quotidiano Nazionale named the Japanese doctor as Takanori
Fukushima, who usually works in the United States. He could not
be immediately reached for comment early on Wednesday.
Lori Radcliffe, practice administrator for Fukushima at the
Carolina Neuroscience Institute in Raleigh, North Carolina,
described the report as "absolutely false".
She told Reuters Fukushima saw the pope and shook his hand
alongside thousands of people this year at a general audience at
the Vatican but had never treated or evaluated him.
This year, Francis has made trips to Asia,
Bosnia-Herzegovina, Latin America, the United States and in
Italy.
In a television interview last March on the second
anniversary of his election, Francis said he believed his
pontificate would be short and he would be ready to resign like
his predecessor Pope Benedict rather than lead the church for
life..
The pope has appeared in good health in recent months apart
from some leg pain due to sciatica, for which he undergoes
regular therapy. He lost part of one lung to disease as a young
man.
(Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem,
North Carolina; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Crispian Balmer)