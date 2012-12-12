VATICAN CITY Dec 12 After weeks of anticipation, Pope Benedict sent his first tweet on Wednesday.

"Dear friends, I am pleased to get in touch with you through Twitter. Thank you for your generous response. I bless all of you from my heart."

The tweet was sent when the 85-year-old pope tapped on a touch screen at the end of his weekly general audience in the Vatican before thousands of people. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Paul Casciato)