By Philip Pullella and Scott Malone
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Pope Francis on Friday
condemned the craving for material gains and power, warning an
annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations that
greed is destroying the Earth's resources and aggravating
poverty.
On his first trip to New York, the Argentine pontiff also
prayed at the Sept. 11 memorial in perhaps the most poignant
moment of his six-day visit to the United States.
Addressing dozens of world leaders at the U.N. General
Assembly, the spiritual head of 1.2 billion Roman Catholics
railed against the "grave offense" of economic and social
exclusion.
"A selfish and boundless thirst for power and material
prosperity leads both to the misuse of available natural
resources and to the exclusion of the weak and disadvantaged,"
he said.
The first pope from Latin America, Francis has often
criticized unbridled capitalism in the two years of his papacy.
On Friday, he had a high-powered audience at the United
Nations, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary. This year's
General Assembly is believed to have attracted the highest
number of leaders in United Nations history.
The 78-year-old pontiff urged government leaders to ensure
their people enjoy the minimum material needs. "In practical
terms, this absolute minimum has three names: lodging, labor,
and land," Francis said to applause.
He said humanity's future is in danger.
"The ecological crisis and the large-scale destruction of
biodiversity can threaten the very existence of the human
species," said Francis, who this year published the first papal
encyclical, a letter to the church, dedicated to the
environment.
In keeping with his reputation as a green pope, Francis has
used a small Fiat car rather than a limousine to get around
Washington and Manhattan this week.
'PALPABLE GRIEF'
He led an inter-religious prayer service at the site of the
Sept. 11, 2001, hijacked plane attacks by Islamist militants
that brought down the World Trade Center.
"Here grief is palpable," Francis said, after viewing the
reflecting pools that mark the footprints of the Twin Towers.
"In opposing every attempt to create a rigid uniformity, we
can and must build unity on the basis of our diversity of
languages, cultures and religions," Francis said, flanked by
representatives of other religions in traditional dress or
vestments.
It was the most solemn moment of his first trip to the
United States where he has drawn joyous crowds including a
cheering congregation at New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral
where he held evening prayers on Thursday.
Two years into his papacy, Francis has won the admiration of
many in the United States, with liberals captivated by his focus
on meeting the needs of the poor, immigrants and the homeless.
On his U.S. trip, he has also emphasized conservative values
and Catholic teachings on the family.
He warned in his U.N. speech against imposing Western
liberal values on the rest of the world via "an ideological
colonization by the imposition of anomalous models and
lifestyles."
Francis called on government leaders to fight human
trafficking, ban nuclear arms and promote the education of
girls.
Among those in the audience were Cuban President Raul Castro
and Malala Yousafzai, the 18-year-old Pakistani campaigner for
girls' rights to schooling.
Echoing concerns he expressed at the White House and
Congress this week about the environment, Francis called for
"fundamental and effective agreements" at climate change talks
in Paris in December.
The prospects of a meaningful global climate pact in the
French capital have been boosted by the news that China - one of
the world's biggest polluters - will start a national carbon
emissions trading market in 2017.
In Congress on Thursday, he urged lawmakers to help heal
many of America's divisions such as the heated political debate
over immigration.
Later Friday, he will visit a school in Harlem, ride through
Central Park and celebrate Mass at Madison Square Garden before
heading to a Catholic summit of families in Philadelphia for the
weekend.
