(Adds comments and details)

By Andrea Mandala and Francesca Landini

MILAN Oct 11 Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) expects growth in problem loans to slow and writedowns to drop in the second half of 2013, its chief executive Luigi Odorici said on Friday.

Italy's sixth-biggest lender by assets booked writedowns of nearly 280 million euros ($380 million) in the second quarter to comply with stricter rules imposed by the Bank of Italy on the country's lenders, leading to a net loss.

"Writedowns on problematic loans should fall and stabilise under the threshold of 150 million euros in the current quarter and the next one," Odorici told Reuters in an interview. "We have done everything we needed to strengthen our balance sheet."

The Modena-based company, whose clients are mostly small and mid-sized businesses in central Italy, has undergone two rounds of audits by the Bank of Italy on its whole loan book.

Odorici said lower writedowns should support profitability in the second half, adding the lender was on track to meet its 2013 revenue target of around 2 billion euros.

The Bank of Italy has put domestic lenders under pressure to clean up their balance sheets in order to be ready for an asset quality review by the European Central Bank in 2014.

While European banks are still waiting for details on the asset review, Odorici said the assessment should not have a big impact on BPER as the bank had cleaned up its balance sheet.

Following inspections by Italy's central bank, some small lenders have been put under special administration.

Among these, Banca Popolare di Spoleto and Banca Marche are searching for new investors, and analysts say they could become takeover targets for rivals looking to expand in central Italy.

Odorici said BPER was not working on any mergers or acquisitions.

"The only thing we can do at the moment is to boost our fundamentals," the chief executive said.

($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Editing by Danilo Masoni and Mark Potter)