MILAN Feb 10 Italy's cooperative lender
Popolare Emilia Romagna is in talks with some
investors to sell a portion of its souring loans, two sources
close to the matter said on Monday.
The bank has put on the block a portfolio of problematic
debts, mainly souring mortgage loans, worth 200-220 million
euros ($273-300 million), one source said.
"There are three investors in the race to buy the portfolio,
one is Italian, the other are foreigners," the source said.
Italy's sixth-biggest bank by assets had net bad debt of 6.5
billion euros at the end of September, including 2.4 billion
euros of non-performing loans.
A second source said the bank is weighing other options to
get rid of bad debt, including a vehicle investment bank
Mediobanca is said to be setting up to take up
non-performing loans from Italian lenders.
