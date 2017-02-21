Feb 21 Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.

Popeyes shareholders will get $79.00 for each share they hold, a 19.5 percent premium to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)