MILAN Oct 10 A shareholder group of Italy's mutual lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Monday it had asked a prominent Italian banker Matteo Arpe if he might be interested in joining the bank's management board.

Arpe had shown his readiness to join the management board in principle, the group, led by Marcello Messori, said in a statement.

Arpe told Messori that neither he nor his investment fund Sator or its units owned shares in Pop Milano and had not committed to any investment, the statement said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)