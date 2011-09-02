* Arpe ready to invest 200 mln euros-reports
* Shares down 3.7 pct, in line with sector
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 An investment would be
welcome by Italian fund manager Matteo Arpe in Banca Popolare di
Milano in its upcoming capital increase, the bank's
chairman, Massimo Ponzellini, said on Friday.
Italian newspapers have said Arpe, chief executive of the
Sator fund, is willing to invest up to 200 million euros as part
of Pop Milano's capital increase of as much as 1.2 billion
euros.
In exchange, Arpe wants a clear governance structure at the
cooperative bank with its powerful trade unions and a management
role, the newspapers have said.
"All you have to do is put down the money and everyone is
welcome," Ponzellini told reporters on the margins of the
Ambrosetti House business conference when asked if there had
been contacts with Arpe about an invesment.
He declined to comment about the timing and mechanism of a
possible Arpe investment.
A Sator spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Shares in Pop Milano briefly pared losses after Ponzellini's
comments. They were down 3.73 percent at 1.42 euros at 1327 GMT,
in line with the STOXX 600 Europe banking index .
The Association of Friends of BPM, an employee group, said
on Thursday there had been no contacts with Arpe about the
capital increase.
Pop Milano said last week it would set the final size of its
capital increase just before launch. It has said the rights
issue could take place in the third or fourth week of September.
Pop Milano is the smallest among Italian banks carrying out
about 11 billion euros in capital rises to meet Basel III
capital requirements ahead of schedule.
Arpe, who is also chairman of Banca Profilo , quit
as chief executive of Rome's Capitalia bank in 2007 after a row
with the chairman, Cesare Geronzi. Capitalia was eventually
taken over by UniCredit .
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Writing by Ian
Simpson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)