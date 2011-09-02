* Arpe ready to invest 200 mln euros-reports

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 An investment would be welcome by Italian fund manager Matteo Arpe in Banca Popolare di Milano in its upcoming capital increase, the bank's chairman, Massimo Ponzellini, said on Friday.

Italian newspapers have said Arpe, chief executive of the Sator fund, is willing to invest up to 200 million euros as part of Pop Milano's capital increase of as much as 1.2 billion euros.

In exchange, Arpe wants a clear governance structure at the cooperative bank with its powerful trade unions and a management role, the newspapers have said.

"All you have to do is put down the money and everyone is welcome," Ponzellini told reporters on the margins of the Ambrosetti House business conference when asked if there had been contacts with Arpe about an invesment.

He declined to comment about the timing and mechanism of a possible Arpe investment.

A Sator spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Shares in Pop Milano briefly pared losses after Ponzellini's comments. They were down 3.73 percent at 1.42 euros at 1327 GMT, in line with the STOXX 600 Europe banking index .

The Association of Friends of BPM, an employee group, said on Thursday there had been no contacts with Arpe about the capital increase.

Pop Milano said last week it would set the final size of its capital increase just before launch. It has said the rights issue could take place in the third or fourth week of September.

Pop Milano is the smallest among Italian banks carrying out about 11 billion euros in capital rises to meet Basel III capital requirements ahead of schedule.

Arpe, who is also chairman of Banca Profilo , quit as chief executive of Rome's Capitalia bank in 2007 after a row with the chairman, Cesare Geronzi. Capitalia was eventually taken over by UniCredit . (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)