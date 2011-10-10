* Arpe has indicated readiness to join management board
* Arpe, Sator group, do not own any Pop Milano shares
* Bank of Italy asks for break with past at Pop Milano
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 10 A leading shareholder group at
Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI has asked prominent
Italian banker Matteo Arpe to join the bank's management board
as it manoeuvres to seize control of the mutual lender.
Pop Milano union and employee shareholders are fighting
over board nominees after the bank overhauled its governance
structures in an effort to boost management independence, as
requested by the Bank of Italy.
The central bank still has to rule on the governance reform
that proposes separate supervisory and management boards, and
has taken aim at the grip that groups of employee-shareholders
hold on corporate strategies.
In a statement on Monday, Marcello Messori, head of the
nominee slate presented by the two labour unions Fabi and Fiba,
said Arpe had indicated his readiness, in principle, to join
the management board.
But the statement added that Arpe had said neither he nor
his investment fund Sator owned shares in Pop Milano and had
not committed to any investment.
Arpe, whose early career included a long spell at top
Italian investment house Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), helped turn
round Rome-based bank Capitalia before it was merged with
UniCredit (CRDI.MI)
On Friday, the powerful rival union and employee
association "Friends of Bipiemme" named its own candidates for
Pop Milano's new supervisory board.
The association owns less than 4 percent of the mid-tier
lender but controls shareholder meetings because of a
one-head-one-vote rule.
Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has bought 2.7
percent of Pop Milano, and a source said it was considering
raising its stake to 9.9 percent, with the backing of the
"Friends" association. [ID:nL5E7L40TO]
The Bank of Italy has asked for a complete renewal of
corporate structures at the bank with high profile choices in a
clear break with the past. [ID:nL5E7L71PM]
A Bank of Italy audit earlier this year criticised the
opaque governance structure of Pop Milano, the disproportionate
influence of the employee-shareholders and the bank's loan
exposure.
The undercapitalised lender is planning a capital increase
of 800 million euros.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gary Hill)