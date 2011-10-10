* Arpe has indicated readiness to join management board

* Arpe, Sator group, do not own any Pop Milano shares

* Bank of Italy asks for break with past at Pop Milano (Adds detail, background)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 10 A leading shareholder group at Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI has asked prominent Italian banker Matteo Arpe to join the bank's management board as it manoeuvres to seize control of the mutual lender.

Pop Milano union and employee shareholders are fighting over board nominees after the bank overhauled its governance structures in an effort to boost management independence, as requested by the Bank of Italy.

The central bank still has to rule on the governance reform that proposes separate supervisory and management boards, and has taken aim at the grip that groups of employee-shareholders hold on corporate strategies.

In a statement on Monday, Marcello Messori, head of the nominee slate presented by the two labour unions Fabi and Fiba, said Arpe had indicated his readiness, in principle, to join the management board.

But the statement added that Arpe had said neither he nor his investment fund Sator owned shares in Pop Milano and had not committed to any investment.

Arpe, whose early career included a long spell at top Italian investment house Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), helped turn round Rome-based bank Capitalia before it was merged with UniCredit (CRDI.MI)

On Friday, the powerful rival union and employee association "Friends of Bipiemme" named its own candidates for Pop Milano's new supervisory board.

The association owns less than 4 percent of the mid-tier lender but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule.

Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has bought 2.7 percent of Pop Milano, and a source said it was considering raising its stake to 9.9 percent, with the backing of the "Friends" association. [ID:nL5E7L40TO]

The Bank of Italy has asked for a complete renewal of corporate structures at the bank with high profile choices in a clear break with the past. [ID:nL5E7L71PM]

A Bank of Italy audit earlier this year criticised the opaque governance structure of Pop Milano, the disproportionate influence of the employee-shareholders and the bank's loan exposure.

The undercapitalised lender is planning a capital increase of 800 million euros. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gary Hill)