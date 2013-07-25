* Central bank submitted inspection conclusions to lender

* Audit keeps extra capital requirements for bank in place-source (Adds details from inspection)

MILAN, July 25 The Bank of Italy has told mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano to revive a now-frozen plan to turn the cooperative lender into a joint-stock company, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The bank put the transformation into a joint-stock company, which would give shareholders votes in proportion to the size of their stakes, on hold in May because of fierce opposition by trade unions.

The central bank made the recommendation after an inspection of the lender which was "partially unfavourable" and found problems with some loans, particularly at the lender's Banca di Legnano unit, according to two sources who declined to be named.

"The Bank of Italy has called for negotiations on the project (with the unions) to resume," one of the sources said.

Reports about the Bank of Italy's recommendation pushed the bank's shares up 2 percent at 0.39 euros by 1436 GMT as a governance shake-up is seen making the lender more attractive for potential suitors.

Critics say the bank's present "one shareholder, one vote" bylaw gives too much power to its employee shareholders and their union representatives.

In a blow for the lender, the Bank of Italy decided not to lift extra capital requirements it imposed on Popolare Milano in 2011 to cover for risky loans and real estate exposure, according to a board member who declined to be named.

Had those requirements been removed, the bank's core Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - would have risen to 10.1 percent including a planned 500 million euros capital increase to be launched this autumn, from 8.37 percent at the end of the first quarter, according to the lender.

The Bank of Italy inspection report was submitted to the bank's supervisory and management boards on Thursday. Pop Milano and the Bank of Italy declined to comment on the content of the report. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)