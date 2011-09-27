* Board reduces planned cap hike proposal

* Dual system aimed at giving management more independence

* Pop Milano under scrutiny from market, Bank of Italy

By Stephen Jewkes and Andrea Mandala

MILAN, Sept 28 Italian mutual bank Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI cut the size of a planned capital increase on Tuesday as it introduced a dual board system in a move to make management more independent from shareholders and attract new investors.

In a statement, the bank said its board had set the size of its planned capital hike at a maximum of 800 million euros from a previous 1.2 billion euro maximum, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier.

Popolare di Milano, which is seeking to dispel criticism by the Bank of Italy over how it is run, is capitalized at just short of 600 million euros after the shares lost around 45 percent of their value this year.

The bank has been under market scrutiny since media reports said a Bank of Italy audit earlier this year had raised concerns over its loan exposure, liquidity and governance. Some analysts have suggested the bank could be put under special administration unless it cleans up its act.

The regulator was particularly concerned over the influence of the so-called "Friends of BPM," an association of the powerful union and employee shareholders that owns less than 4 percent of the bank but holds considerable sway over its management.

In the statement late on Tuesday, the bank said its board had approved a governance reform that sees the introduction of a management board and a separate supervisory board.

Crucially, the five-member management board will be responsible for bank strategy.

According to a draft document of the governance reform seen by Reuters earlier on Tuesday only one bank employee will be allowed to sit on it, pointing to a shake-up at the top of the bank.

ANSA news agency said Popolare Milano's Chairman Massimo Ponzellini could step down if the reform is approved.

ONE HEAD, ONE VOTE

The management board members will be appointed by the 17-member supervisory board -- where the unions and employees are set to dominate.

In an effort to attract institutional investors, the bank said a mechanism would be introduced to allow, under certain conditions, such investors to nominate two of the six members of the supervisory board proposed by minority shareholders.

However, according to the governance draft seen by Reuters earlier, there has been no change to a rule giving one vote to each shareholder rather than one vote per share held -- a system seen at the root of the employees' and unions' disproportionate power within the bank.

No shareholder can hold more than 0.5 percent of the bank.

"It's all about giving more independence to the management board. You can't change the one man, one vote shareholder structure since that's in the law," said one London-based banking analyst who declined to be named.

Media reports have said Italian banker Matteo Arpe was ready to put up to 200 million euros on the table in exchange for a clear governance structure and a management role. However, the bank's unions are said to favour the head of a private equity fund, Andrea Bonomi, over Arpe.

"What is most important is that Arpe joins, if not there will be disappointment. These governance changes could be acceptable for Arpe. It is one condition (for Arpe) but not enough on its own," a Milan broker said.

Popolare di Milano said that because of the smaller size of its capital increase it was reducing its Core Tier 1 ratio target for end-2013 to 8.7 percent from a previous estimate of 9.1 percent.

It confirmed its 45 percent dividend pay-out policy but said the idea of an extraordinary dividend being distributed during its business plan period had now been eclipsed.

($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Hulmes, Helen Massy-Beresford, and Bob Burgdorfer)