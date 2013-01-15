BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.18 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF28
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 15 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is preparing a three-year bond for launch on Wednesday, lead managers said on Tuesday.
"It will be a benchmark of at least 500 million euros," the leads said.
The planned bond issue shows that even smaller Italian banks, which like their larger peers were shut out of capital markets at the height of the eurozone debt crisis, are taking advantage of a fall in Italian government bond yields.
Regional bank Credito Valtellinese earlier on Tuesday priced a 400 million euro bond. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credendo Single Risk Insurance AG's (Credendo Single Risk; formerly Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of support, if needed, for Credendo Single Risk from its parent, the Belgian state-owned credit insurer, Credendo Exp
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).