BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Nov 8 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano, said on Friday it will delay a new business plan until a new management board is in place and also plans to extend a deadline for a 500 million euros capital increase by three months to the end of July 2014.
The cooperative lender called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 20-21 to approve the postponement of the capital increase, it said in a statement .
The shareholders will also appoint new supervisory and management boards. The business plan, which had been due to be presented on Nov.12, will be approved by the new management board, the bank said.
The bank's shares turned negative after the statement and were losing one percent by 1530 GMT.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Keiron Henderson)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.