MILAN, Sept 27 Italian mutual bank Banca Popolare di Milano is proposing a capital hike of 800 million euros, short of the maximum amount of 1.2 billion euros agreed previously, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

"That's the amount that was proposed to the board. Obviously the board could decide to change it," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

A board meeting to discuss corporate governance and the capital increase at the bank is under way.

Another source said the capital increase would be between 800 million and 900 million euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Andrea Mandala)