MILAN, Sept 28 Italy's mutual bank Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday the board had set its planned capital increase at a maximum of 800 million euros, short of a planned maximum of 1.2 billion euros the bank had previously announced.

In a statement the bank said that despite the smaller size of the capital increase all the strategic targets contained in its business plan were confirmed except for capital targets.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio at the end of 2013 was seen at 8.7 percent versus a previous forecast in July of 9.1 percent.

The Total Capital Ratio at the end of 2013 is seen at 12.0 percent from the 12.4 percent previously forecast in July, it said.

The dividend pay-out ratio will remain at 45 percent, the bank said.