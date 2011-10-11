MILAN Oct 11 Banca Popolare di Milano's
planned 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital
increase will be a success, the chairman of the mutual lender
Massimo Ponzellini said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.
The bank, which has a market value of just 720 million
euros, had originally planned a capital increase of up to 1.2
billion but reduced the amount amid concerns that investors
would balk at the size of the new share issue.
In an interview in Il Corriere della Sera, Ponzellini said
the capital call will be successfully completed thanks to the
strength of the bank's distribution network for its financial
services in the country.
Ponzellini also said agreements between the "Friends of
Bipiemme" association and businessman Andrea Bonomi did not
constitute an accord that needs to be communicated to market
watchdog Consob.
The Friends association owns less than 4 percent of the
mid-tier lender but controls shareholder meetings because of a
one-head-one-vote rule.
Italian private equity firm Investindustrial, headed by
Bonomi, has bought 2.7 percent of Pop Milano, and a source said
it was considering raising its stake to 9.9 percent, with the
backing of the "Friends" association.
"The Friends have spoken to everyone. Even to (banker)
Arpe," Ponzellini said.
A rival shareholder group at the bank has asked prominent
Italian banker Matteo Arpe to join the bank's management board
as it manoeuvres to seize control of the mutual lender.
Ponzellini said Pop Milano was also looking into promotions
at the bank in the last five years after allegations the Friends
association had influenced decisions on such issues.
"There are probably 200 out of several thousand that
theoretically can be traced back to people that can be connected
to the Association," he said.
($1 = 0.732 Euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)