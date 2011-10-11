MILAN Oct 11 Banca Popolare di Milano's planned 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital increase will be a success, the chairman of the mutual lender Massimo Ponzellini said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

The bank, which has a market value of just 720 million euros, had originally planned a capital increase of up to 1.2 billion but reduced the amount amid concerns that investors would balk at the size of the new share issue.

In an interview in Il Corriere della Sera, Ponzellini said the capital call will be successfully completed thanks to the strength of the bank's distribution network for its financial services in the country.

Ponzellini also said agreements between the "Friends of Bipiemme" association and businessman Andrea Bonomi did not constitute an accord that needs to be communicated to market watchdog Consob.

The Friends association owns less than 4 percent of the mid-tier lender but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule.

Italian private equity firm Investindustrial, headed by Bonomi, has bought 2.7 percent of Pop Milano, and a source said it was considering raising its stake to 9.9 percent, with the backing of the "Friends" association.

"The Friends have spoken to everyone. Even to (banker) Arpe," Ponzellini said.

A rival shareholder group at the bank has asked prominent Italian banker Matteo Arpe to join the bank's management board as it manoeuvres to seize control of the mutual lender.

Ponzellini said Pop Milano was also looking into promotions at the bank in the last five years after allegations the Friends association had influenced decisions on such issues.

"There are probably 200 out of several thousand that theoretically can be traced back to people that can be connected to the Association," he said. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)