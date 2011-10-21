MILAN Oct 21 Italian banker Matteo Arpe, one of the two top contenders in a battle for key management jobs at Banca Popolare di Milano , said on Friday delaying a planned 800-million euro capital increase at the mutual lender would be unthinkable.

Arpe was speaking on the eve of a shareholder meeting which on Saturday is due to appoint a new supervisory board for the bank, which will then name a management board.

Several slates with candidates for the supervisory board have been submitted in the run-up to Saturday's meeting, including one close to Arpe and one close to the head of private fund Investindustrial, Andrea Bonomi.

Once the new dual structure of the bank is in place, it will have to set the terms of the capital increase decided by the outgoing management team, and these are expected to be announced next week.

"It is necessary to start the recapitalisation as scheduled, it seems to me it would be impossible for someone to think that it can be delayed," he told reporters. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)