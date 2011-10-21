* Arpe says recapitalisation needed soon

MILAN, Oct 21 Matteo Arpe, one of two principal contenders for the top jobs at Banca Popolare di Milano , said on Friday delaying a planned 800 million euro capital increase at the mutual lender would be unthinkable.

Arpe, head of the Sator fund, was speaking on the eve of a shareholder meeting on Saturday that is due to appoint a new supervisory board for the bank, which will then name a management board.

Several slates of candidates for the supervisory board have been submitted in the run-up to the meeting, including one packed with Arpe's allies and another close to the head of private fund Investindustrial, Andrea Bonomi.

Arpe hopes to land the chief executive job, while Bonomi wants to be chairman of the management board.

Once the new dual structure of the bank is in place, it will have to set the terms of the capital increase decided by the outgoing management team, and these are expected to be announced next week.

"It is necessary to start the recapitalisation as scheduled. It seems to me it would be impossible for someone to think that it can be delayed," he told reporters.

Top investment bank Mediobanca leads a consortium of banks for the capital increase -- an important test of investor appetite for Italian banks at a time when several of them prepare to raise billions of euros to shore up their financial strength. Its mandate expires on Oct. 31.

Arpe's early career includes a long spell at Mediobanca before he helped turn around Rome-based bank Capitalia, but several people close to the matter say the investment bank opposes him as the next boss of Pop Milano.

The battle for control of the bank is complicated by an internal struggle between rival groups of union and employee shareholders.

The powerful "Friends of Bipiemme" association, which owns less than 4 percent of Pop Milano but traditionally controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule, backs the list close to Bonomi.

A rival trade union shareholder group is instead supporting the list close to Arpe. Bonomi, whose fund has a 2.7 percent stake in Pop Milano, has said he is ready to invest up to 150 million euros in the bank, taking his stake to 9.9 percent.

Arpe in turn has said the Friends of Bipiemme slate included groups with "problematic" loans, which created a conflict of interest his slate did not have.

The battle is being watched closely by stock market watchdog Consob and the Bank of Italy, which has demanded a governance change at the bank and an overhaul of its top ranks, criticising its opaque management and loan exposure. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Will Waterman)