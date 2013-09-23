MILAN, Sept 23 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano has postponed by six months the deadline of a contract with the banks that will underwrite a planned 500 million euro capital increase, a board member said on Monday.

"The deadline for the pre-underwriting contract has been postponed to April 30," said a board member who did not want to be named. The previous deadline was Oct. 30.

The banks that signed the contract are Mediobanca, Barclays, JP Morgan e Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini)