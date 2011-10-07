MILAN Oct 7 Banca Popolare di Milano's powerful shareholder association Amici di Bipiemme will present Filippo Annunziata as candidate to become chairman of BPM's supervisory board, the chairman of Amici di Bipiemme Alessandro Dall'Asta said on Friday.

The "Friends of Bipiemme" association owns less than 4 percent of the bank but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in BPM's bylaws.

Pop Milano's board has proposed a dual board governance system in a move to make management more independent from shareholders, as requested by the Bank of Italy after an audit earlier this year.

