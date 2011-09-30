MILAN, Sept 30 Italy's private equity fund
Clessidra has not scheduled a meeting with the Bank of Italy to
discuss a possible investment in Banca Popolare di Milano
, Clessidra said on Friday.
On Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters
Clessidra is considering taking part in an 800 million euros
capital increase at the Milan cooperative bank and a that
meeting with the Bank of Italy could take place in the next few
days. A press report on Friday said a meeting was scheduled to
take place by Tuesday.
"Clessidra communicates that no meeting with the Bank of
Italy has been scheduled," Clessidra said in a statement.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)