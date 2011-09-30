MILAN, Sept 30 Italy's private equity fund Clessidra has not scheduled a meeting with the Bank of Italy to discuss a possible investment in Banca Popolare di Milano , Clessidra said on Friday.

On Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters Clessidra is considering taking part in an 800 million euros capital increase at the Milan cooperative bank and a that meeting with the Bank of Italy could take place in the next few days. A press report on Friday said a meeting was scheduled to take place by Tuesday.

"Clessidra communicates that no meeting with the Bank of Italy has been scheduled," Clessidra said in a statement.

