MILAN Oct 4 Italian private equity fund
Investindustrial was contacted for an investment in Banca
Popolare Milano by an association of the bank's
controlling union shareholders, the head of the association said
on Tuesday.
Alessandro Dall'Asta, head of the powerful Friends of
Bipiemme association, told reporters the group had not met nor
sought out another private equity fund, Clessidra, which sources
said is also studying a possible investment in the bank.
Investindustrial has bought 2.67 percent of Pop Milano and a
source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday it was
considering raising its stake to just under 10 percent.
