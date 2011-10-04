MILAN Oct 4 Italian private equity fund Investindustrial was contacted for an investment in Banca Popolare Milano by an association of the bank's controlling union shareholders, the head of the association said on Tuesday.

Alessandro Dall'Asta, head of the powerful Friends of Bipiemme association, told reporters the group had not met nor sought out another private equity fund, Clessidra, which sources said is also studying a possible investment in the bank.

Investindustrial has bought 2.67 percent of Pop Milano and a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday it was considering raising its stake to just under 10 percent.

(Writing by Andrea Mandala)