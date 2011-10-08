* Powerful unions wrangling over key management jobs at Pop
Milano
* Bank of Italy asks for "clear break with past"
MILAN Oct 8 Two labour unions at Italy's Banca
Popolare di Milano filed on Saturday their own list of
candidates for a new supervisory board being set up at the
mutual lender, a union source said as the battle for top jobs at
the bank heats up.
The list follows the submission of another list by a rival
union group at the bank.
Pop Milano union and employee shareholders are fighting over
board nominees after the bank overhauled its governance
structure at the request of the Bank of Italy, introducing a
separate supervisory and management board to boost management
independence.
On Friday, Pop Milano's controlling union shareholder
association, "Friends of Bipiemme", named its candidates for the
new supervisory board and the Bank of Italy asked for a complete
renewal of top ranks at bank.
However, two other banking unions, Fabi and Fiba, presented
their own rival list of supervisory board candidates, a union
source said.
All candidates but one "are not related to the bank, they
are prominent figures of the academic world," the source said.
Pop Milano said in a statement on Saturday it has received
five lists of candidates for the supervisory board. The lists
unveiled by the bank included the names presented by the unions
and by the "Friends of Bipiemme" association.
Pop Milano said on Friday the Bank of Italy has asked for "a
complete renewal of corporate structures, with high profile
choices in a clear break with the past, as a pre-requisite of an
effective change in the group's management."
Pop Milano's shareholder meeting on Oct. 22 is due to
approve the new, dual-board governance system, which critics say
would do little to diminish the influence of the 'Friends of
Bipiemme' on how the bank is run.
The 'Friends of Bipiemme' group owns less than 4 percent of
the mid-tier lender but controls shareholder meetings because of
a one-head-one-vote rule in the the bank's bylaws.
The governance overhaul may improve cost-control at the bank
and make it a more attractive investment as the lender seeks to
fund a 800 million euro ($1.08 billion) capital increase.
Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has bought 2.7
percent of the bank, and a source said it was considering
raising its stake to 9.9 percent, with the backing of the
'Friends of Bipiemme'.
The Bank of Italy has requested the shake-up at Pop Milano
after an audit earlier this year, criticising an opaque
governance structure, the disproportionate influence of the
employee-shareholders and the bank's loan exposure.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
