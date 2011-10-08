* Powerful unions wrangling over key management jobs at Pop Milano

* Bank of Italy asks for "clear break with past"

MILAN Oct 8 Two labour unions at Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano filed on Saturday their own list of candidates for a new supervisory board being set up at the mutual lender, a union source said as the battle for top jobs at the bank heats up.

The list follows the submission of another list by a rival union group at the bank.

Pop Milano union and employee shareholders are fighting over board nominees after the bank overhauled its governance structure at the request of the Bank of Italy, introducing a separate supervisory and management board to boost management independence.

On Friday, Pop Milano's controlling union shareholder association, "Friends of Bipiemme", named its candidates for the new supervisory board and the Bank of Italy asked for a complete renewal of top ranks at bank.

However, two other banking unions, Fabi and Fiba, presented their own rival list of supervisory board candidates, a union source said.

All candidates but one "are not related to the bank, they are prominent figures of the academic world," the source said.

Pop Milano said in a statement on Saturday it has received five lists of candidates for the supervisory board. The lists unveiled by the bank included the names presented by the unions and by the "Friends of Bipiemme" association.

Pop Milano said on Friday the Bank of Italy has asked for "a complete renewal of corporate structures, with high profile choices in a clear break with the past, as a pre-requisite of an effective change in the group's management."

Pop Milano's shareholder meeting on Oct. 22 is due to approve the new, dual-board governance system, which critics say would do little to diminish the influence of the 'Friends of Bipiemme' on how the bank is run.

The 'Friends of Bipiemme' group owns less than 4 percent of the mid-tier lender but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in the the bank's bylaws.

The governance overhaul may improve cost-control at the bank and make it a more attractive investment as the lender seeks to fund a 800 million euro ($1.08 billion) capital increase.

Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has bought 2.7 percent of the bank, and a source said it was considering raising its stake to 9.9 percent, with the backing of the 'Friends of Bipiemme'.

The Bank of Italy has requested the shake-up at Pop Milano after an audit earlier this year, criticising an opaque governance structure, the disproportionate influence of the employee-shareholders and the bank's loan exposure. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)