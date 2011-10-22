MILAN Oct 22 Banca Popolare di Milano's powerful union shareholders won a key vote to name a new supervisory board on Saturday, paving the way for a private equity fund to take a stake of just under 10 percent in the undercapitalised lender.

The slate of board candidates presented by the "Friends of Bipiemme" union and employeee shareholder association took a majority of votes at a packed shareholder meeting.

The "Friends" are allied with Andrea Bonomi, head of the Investindustrial private equity fund which has 2.7 percent of Pop Milano and says it is ready to raise its stake to 9.9 percent by taking part in a 800-million euro capital increase.

Allies of Italian banker Matteo Arpe had presented a rival slate for the board but were defeated in the vote.

(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)