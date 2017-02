MILAN Oct 26 Banca Popolare di Milano's new management board will decide the terms of a planned 800-million euro capital increase on Thursday, sources close to the matter said, adding that the board was set to keep Enzo Chiesa as managing director despite opposition from the Bank of Italy.

The bank was set to name the new 5-member management board on Wednesday with the head of private equity fund Investindustrial Andrea Bonomi likely to be appointed as its chairman, the sources said.

The Bank of Italy had explicitly requested a management overhaul at the bank. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)