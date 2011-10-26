* Cap hike to go ahead as planned, terms set on Thursday
* Managing director Chiesa to stay on
(Rewrites throughout after bank statement confirms sources)
By Andrea Mandala and Michel Rose
MILAN, Oct 26 Banca Popolare di Milano's
PMII.MI new management board will set the terms of an 800
million euro ($1.1 billion) capital hike on Thursday, the
mutual bank said late on Wednesday, ruling out a possible delay
because of a governance row with the Bank of Italy.
The mutual lender has switched to a dual board system at
the behest of the regulator, which demanded more transparent
governance in a bid to loosen the grip of the bank's powerful
employee shareholders.
But it is resisting calls from the Bank of Italy for a
complete overhaul of its top ranks and confirmed Enzo Chiesa as
its managing director with ample powers -- at least for now.
The spat with the central bank had fueled speculation that
Pop Milano might have to postpone its planned capital increase,
but the bank said the timing of the operation would be
respected, confirming what sources had earlier told Reuters.
Investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) leads a consortium of
banks working on the capital hike, an important test of
investor appetite for Italian banks at a time when several of
them are readying cash calls to meet tougher EU requirements.
The consortium's mandate expires on Monday.
Pop Milano last weekend named a supervisory board,
dominated by the "Friends of Bipiemme" employee shareholders
association that the Bank of Italy had wanted to sideline.
A separate management board, charged with running the bank,
was named on Wednesday and will meet on Thursday to decide the
terms of the capital increase, the bank said in the statement.
The board picked as its chairman Andrea Bonomi, head of the
Investindustrial private equity fund, which has pledged to take
part in the capital increase by raising its stake to just under
9.9 percent, with an investment of up to 150 million euros.
Chiesa, in which the board expressed "confidence" on
Wednesday, is regarded as the architect of the capital increase
and removing him would have likely caused a postponement.
However, by keeping him on as managing director Pop Milano is
-- at least for now -- openly defying the Bank of Italy.
Sources close to the matter said a possible compromise
would be for Chiesa to stay on for a limited period or be
flanked by a chief executive. However, no CEO was appointed on
Wednesday and the bank said it would postpone an appointment to
a later date.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Michel Rose, Writing by
Silvia Aloisi; editing by Carol Bishopric)