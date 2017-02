MILAN Oct 28 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano priced an 800 million euro capital increase at 0.30 euros per share, it said in a statement on Friday, indicating a 40.3 percent discount to the theoretical ex right price on the market.

The mid-tier lender says market regulator Consob had cleared the rights issue, which will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 18.

The mid-tier lender's cash call, requested by the Bank of Italy, could be a litmus test of investor appetite for Italian banks at a time when several of them are readying cash calls to meet tougher EU requirements. (Reporting by Michel Rose)