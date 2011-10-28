* New shares discounted by 40.3 pct from TERP

* 138-for-25 offer seen running Oct. 31 to Nov. 18

* Shares down 7.7 percent (Releads on company statement, shares)

MILAN, Oct 28 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano priced its 800 million euros ($1.131 billion) capital increase at 0.30 euros per share, it said in a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Ansa news agency report.

The mid-tier lender's cash call, requested by the Bank of Italy, could be a litmus test of investor appetite for Italian banks at a time when several of them are readying cash calls to meet tougher European Union requirements.

BPM's new rights issue shares are to be issued at a 40.3 percent discount to the theoretical ex-right price (TERP). The capital increase is more than the bank's 650 million euros market capitalisation at Thursday's close.

"(Stock market regulator) Consob has authorised the publication of the prospectus for the rights issue," the bank said adding the pricing takes account of the market context and current practice.

The rights issue offers 138 new shares for each existing 25 ordinary shares held by shareholders and s likely to run between Oct. 31 and Nov. 18, it said

On Wednesday, European leaders agreed to force banks to raise more capital by June next year, to protect against losses from any Greek debt restructuring and to try to contain the region's financial crisis.

Banks in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Greece and elsewhere were told they needed to recapitalise to be able to better withstand euro zone sovereign bond losses and an economic downturn.

BPM agreed the capital increase after a Bank of Italy audit in March criticised the bank's opaque governance structure and loan exposure.

Earlier this month, the bank set up a dual board system at the request of the regulator but resisted calls for a complete overhaul of its top ranks.

BPM's shares were down 7.7 percent by 0749 gmt. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, Silvia Aloisi. Editing by Jane Merriman)