MILAN May 15 Italian cooperative lender Banca
Popolare di Milano on Tuesday warned about Greek
political instability when it released its first quarter
results, and said it would review its targets by the end of
June.
"The macroeconomic and financial outlook for 2012 ... may
well be negatively affected by further instability owing to the
Greek crisis and thus affect banking activities in the coming
months," the bank said in a statement.
In spite of the economic downturn in Italy, Pop Milano
posted a 52.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 64.3
million euros, underpinned by a good performance of net interest
income, financial activity and reduced costs.
Pop Milano, whose long-term rating was confirmed at Baa3
in Moody's mass downgrade of Italian banks on Monday, said Core
Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.30 percent at end-March.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)