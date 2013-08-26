MILAN Aug 26 Shares in Italian mid-tier lender
Banca Popolare di Milano rose in early trade on Monday
after a press report said the bank had had preliminary contact
with other lenders about possible consolidation in the sector.
In an unsourced report on Sunday, Il Sole 24 Ore said there
had been informal discussions involving Popolare Milano, Banco
Popolare, UBI Banca and Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna.
It said Popolare Milano was assessing "every possible
option", including the possibility of an alliance or a merger
with another cooperative lender.
Shares in Popolare Milano were up 0.6 percent at 0.40 euros
($0.54) by 0710 GMT after earlier rising around 2 percent.
($1 = 0.7461 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)