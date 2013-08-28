BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Aug 28 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano expects a planned 500 million euros ($669.68 million) capital hike to take place by the beginning of next year, chairman of the management board Andrea Bonomi said on Wednesday.
"The management board has not set the timing yet, but it will possibly happen between the end of this year and early next year," he told a conference call following the company's release of first-half results.
Shareholders in Popolare Milano approved the capital increase after the bank reimbursed state aid for a corresponding amount earlier this year. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.