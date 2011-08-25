* Q2 net 409,000 euros, below forecasts

* Cap increase expected in second half of September

* No change to div policy with cap increase (Adds quotes, dividend, byline)

By Ian Simpson

MILAN, Aug 25 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI delayed setting the final size of its capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.69 billion) on Thursday, saying it would be decided just before launch.

General Manager Enzo Chiesa said the mid-tier cooperative lender would begin the process of launching the rights issue with bourse regulator Consob in the coming days.

"We need to be patient for a few weeks," he told analysts on a conference call.

Chiesa declined to give details on the size or timing of the capital increase approved by the board on Thursday. The mid-tier cooperative lender has said the capital increase could take place in the third or fourth week of September.

Chiesa added that the rights issue would not affect Pop Milano's dividend policy and the bank planned to pay back a 500 million-euro crisis-fighting government bond by the end of the year.

Pop Milano is the smallest among Italian banks carrying out about 11 billion euros in capital increases to meet Basel III capital requirements ahead of schedule.

A source close to the bank said on Tuesday that the board would price the rights issue at a Sept. 13 meeting and it would start on Sept. 19.

SHRINKING MARKET VALUE

Chiesa said last month that a capital increase of 1.2 billion euros was "not a comfortable position," given the bank's shrinking market value.

Pop Milano's market capitalisation has fallen by more than half in the last year to about 651 million euros. Shares in Pop Milano and other banks have been hit by worries that Italy could be pulled into the euro zone debt crisis.

Pop Milano also has been weighed by market worries about its loan exposure, liquidity and governance.

Pop Milano posted second-quarter net income of 409,000 euros on Thursday, well short of a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 17.75 million, as investment profit plunged 92 percent.

The bank also said it did not foresee having to turn to the wholesale markets for funding since its first maturity date for a 750 million euro Euro Medium Term Note is September.

The stock closed down 3.06 percent at 1.522 euros. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P was up 0.58 percent. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Ian Simpson, additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Will Waterman and Maureen Bavdek)