Oct 28 Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI priced on Thursday an 800 million euro capital increase at 0.30 euros per share, ANSA news agency reported, compared to Thursday's closing stock price of 1.62 euros.

Pop Milano, holding a meeting late into the night to set the terms of the capital increase, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The mid-tier lender's cash call, requested by the Bank of Italy, could be a litmus test of investor appetite for Italian banks at a time when several of them are readying cash calls to meet tougher EU requirements.

On Wednesday, European leaders agreed to force banks to raise more capital by June next year, to protect against losses from any Greek debt restructuring and to try to contain the region's financial crisis. [ID:nL5E7LQ4WK]

Banks in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Greece and elsewhere were told they needed to recapitalise to be able to better withstand eurozone sovereign bond losses and an economic downturn.

Pop Milano agreed the capital increase after a Bank of Italy audit in March criticised the bank's opaque governance structure and loan exposure.

Earlier this month, it set up a dual board system at the request of the regulator but resisted calls for a complete overhaul of its top ranks. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)