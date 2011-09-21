MILAN, Sept 21 Banca Popolare di Milano's managing director Enzo Chiesa said on Wednesday he expects the mutual bank's planned capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros to be fully subscribed if governance reforms requested by the Bank of Italy are carried out.

Chiesa told reporters he did not think there would be any dispute on the board over proposed governance reform, which includes a two-board system to boost management powers.

Popolare di Milano will hold a board meeting next Tuesday to decide on the reforms.

Chiesa also said there had been no contact with banker Matteo Arpe, who has been rumoured to be interested in investing around 200 million euros in the bank's capital increase in return for executive powers.

(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)