MILAN Oct 4 Banca Popolare di Milano denied on Tuesday reports of a new inspection by the Bank of Italy, which has criticised the lender's opaque governance.

Pop Milano, which is looking for new investors to fund a 800 million euro capital increase, said in a statement after a board meeting no inspection was under way.

The Bank of Italy carried out an audit of Pop Milano in March and demanded a governance reform. Pop Milano's board approved governance changes last Tuesday, but the central bank has still to give its go-ahead to the measures.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)