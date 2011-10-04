MILAN Oct 4 Banca Popolare di Milano
denied on Tuesday reports of a new inspection by the Bank of
Italy, which has criticised the lender's opaque governance.
Pop Milano, which is looking for new investors to fund a 800
million euro capital increase, said in a statement after a board
meeting no inspection was under way.
The Bank of Italy carried out an audit of Pop Milano in
March and demanded a governance reform. Pop Milano's board
approved governance changes last Tuesday, but the central bank
has still to give its go-ahead to the measures.
