MILAN, Sept 28 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is looking to enlist the help of a leading Italian private equity manager to help allay Bank of Italy concerns over management independence and attract new investors to the undercapitalised bank, sources said.

Andrea Bonomi, the head of private equity firm Investindustrial, is expected to be drafted to the bank's newly created management board in exchange for an undisclosed investment, three sources close to the situation told Reuters.

Bonomi was favoured by Pop Milano's powerful union shareholders over banker Matteo Arpe, who had been reported to be ready to put up to 200 million euros ($272 million) on the table in return for a top management role and a clear governance structure, the sources said.

"Bonomi has a lot of management experience and knows about bank administration," one of the sources said.

A second source said his entry in the bank looked "increasingly likely."

A spokesman for Investindustrial declined to comment.

New governance rules at the mutual bank approved on Tuesday give strategic powers to a 5-member management board, separate from a supervisory board representing shareholders.

The stated aim of the reform is to make management more independent, but some analysts say the influential union shareholder association called "Friends of BPM" will still be pulling the strings.

This association owns less than 4 percent of the bank but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in Pop Milano's bylaws.

That means it will be able to appoint a majority of members to the supervisory board, which in turn chooses the management board.

GOVERNANCE WORRIES

Governance concerns were one of the factors -- alongside loan exposure and liquidity -- that prompted a Bank of Italy audit earlier this year. Some analysts say the bank could be put under special administration unless it cleans up its act.

One of the sources said Bonomi was aiming to secure 2-3 places on the management board for his team in return for guaranteeing a successful outcome to the 800 million euro capital increase the bank is planning to launch.

The size of the capital hike, announced alongside the governance reform after Tuesday's 9-hour board meeting, is well below the maximum 1.2 billion euros which had been previously indicated.

As a result the bank said it would not pay an extraordinary dividend and delayed by one year, to the end of 2012, the reimbursement of 500 million euros worth of government-sponsored bonds. It also cut its Core Tier 1 target for end-2013 to 8.7 percent from a previous 9.1 percent.

The sources said that Arpe, who has a good track record of turning around banks, had renounced his ambitions because he was unable to reach a consensual agreement with the bank's managers and shareholders.

"Arpe never spoke to management but did speak to the unions who didn't like what they heard and turned down his proposal," one of the sources said.

Arpe was quoted by Corriere della Sera as saying the pre-requisites for an investment in Pop Milano were not there because of the influence exerted by the unions.

The Bank of Italy needs to give its go ahead to the new governance bylaws, which will be submitted to a shareholder meeting on Oct. 22.

Pop Milano's Chairman Massimo Ponzellini said on Wednesday he was confident the governance reform would meet the Bank of Italy's demands.

Pop Milano's Chairman Massimo Ponzellini said on Wednesday he was confident the governance reform would meet the Bank of Italy's demands.

Ponzellini could well be removed from his position at the October shareholders' meeting, one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.735 Euros)