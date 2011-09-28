MILAN, Sept 28 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
is looking to enlist the help of a leading Italian
private equity manager to help allay Bank of Italy concerns over
management independence and attract new investors to the
undercapitalised bank, sources said.
Andrea Bonomi, the head of private equity firm
Investindustrial, is expected to be drafted to the bank's newly
created management board in exchange for an undisclosed
investment, three sources close to the situation told Reuters.
Bonomi was favoured by Pop Milano's powerful union
shareholders over banker Matteo Arpe, who had been reported to
be ready to put up to 200 million euros ($272 million) on the
table in return for a top management role and a clear governance
structure, the sources said.
"Bonomi has a lot of management experience and knows about
bank administration," one of the sources said.
A second source said his entry in the bank looked
"increasingly likely."
A spokesman for Investindustrial declined to comment.
New governance rules at the mutual bank approved on Tuesday
give strategic powers to a 5-member management board, separate
from a supervisory board representing shareholders.
The stated aim of the reform is to make management more
independent, but some analysts say the influential union
shareholder association called "Friends of BPM" will still be
pulling the strings.
This association owns less than 4 percent of the bank but
controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote
rule in Pop Milano's bylaws.
That means it will be able to appoint a majority of members
to the supervisory board, which in turn chooses the management
board.
GOVERNANCE WORRIES
Governance concerns were one of the factors -- alongside
loan exposure and liquidity -- that prompted a Bank of Italy
audit earlier this year. Some analysts say the bank could be put
under special administration unless it cleans up its act.
One of the sources said Bonomi was aiming to secure 2-3
places on the management board for his team in return for
guaranteeing a successful outcome to the 800 million euro
capital increase the bank is planning to launch.
The size of the capital hike, announced alongside the
governance reform after Tuesday's 9-hour board meeting, is well
below the maximum 1.2 billion euros which had been previously
indicated.
As a result the bank said it would not pay an extraordinary
dividend and delayed by one year, to the end of 2012, the
reimbursement of 500 million euros worth of government-sponsored
bonds. It also cut its Core Tier 1 target for end-2013 to 8.7
percent from a previous 9.1 percent.
The sources said that Arpe, who has a good track record of
turning around banks, had renounced his ambitions because he was
unable to reach a consensual agreement with the bank's managers
and shareholders.
"Arpe never spoke to management but did speak to the unions
who didn't like what they heard and turned down his proposal,"
one of the sources said.
Arpe was quoted by Corriere della Sera as saying the
pre-requisites for an investment in Pop Milano were not there
because of the influence exerted by the unions.
The Bank of Italy needs to give its go ahead to the new
governance bylaws, which will be submitted to a shareholder
meeting on Oct. 22.
Pop Milano's Chairman Massimo Ponzellini said on Wednesday
he was confident the governance reform would meet the Bank of
Italy's demands.
Ponzellini could well be removed from his position at the
October shareholders' meeting, one of the sources said.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
