* Bank to cut number of managers by a quarter
* Will focus on families, small businesses
* Sees Core Tier 1 at over 9 pct in 2015
MILAN, July 24 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
is planning to cut 700 jobs and refocus on traditional
local banking as the mid-tier lender strives to redress years of
poor management.
In its 2012-2015 business plan, published on Tuesday, the
bank said it would slash the number of managers by a quarter and
cut administrative costs by 12 percent to streamline operations.
The bank also said the deteriorating economic situation
would lead to impairment tests on goodwill in its end-June
results. These could trigger "a significant writedown", it said.
Pop Milano, whose stronghold is in wealthy northern Italy,
said its new structure would cater more for families and small
businesses rather than large corporates in a break with the
past.
Around 2,300 employees will be retrained and redeployed as
part of plans to lower the bank's cost-to-income ratio to 56
percent in 2015 from 77 percent last year.
Pop Milano overhauled top management last year after
criticism by the Bank of Italy over its opaque governance
structure. Several former top managers were
under investigation for alleged misconduct.
The disproportionate influence of the bank's
employee-shareholder base in management has made it difficult in
the past for the bank to push through cost-cutting measures.
The bank said it expected to post a net profit of 270
million euros ($326.30 million) in 2015 from a loss of 614
million euros in 2011.
The bank's core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial
strength - will be above 9 percent in 2015 compared to 8 percent
at the end of 2011, boosted by capital strengthening moves and
asset disposals.
Pop Milano was one of a string of Italian banks to tap
shareholders for cash as Italy moved to the forefront of the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The crisis has driven up government bond yields putting
pressure on banks' security portfolios and increasing their cost
of funding.
Pop Milano held 7.8 billion euros of government bonds at the
end of March.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
