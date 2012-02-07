MILAN Feb 7 Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday its director general Enzo Chiesa had resigned following an overhaul of the bank's corporate governance and the appointment of a new chief executive.

In January, the bank named Piero Montani as its new CEO, picking him externally as had been requested by the Bank of Italy.

Chiesa was regarded as being close to the Friends of Bipiemme association, a powerful group representing the bank's employees and trade union shareholders whose influence the Bank of Italy has sought to contain.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)