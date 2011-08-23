* Bank says still working on cap hike

* Board to decide on cap hike on Thursday - bank

* Rights issue to start Sept. 19 - source

* Shares down 5.56 percent, sector flat

(Adds details, share price)

MILAN, Aug 23 Banca Popolare di Milano denied a news report on Tuesday that it and the Bank of Italy were in talks on delaying its capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

The mid-tier cooperative lender said in a statement it was still working on the capital increase as planned. The bank said in July that it was planning to launch the rights issue in the third or fourth week of September.

Ansa news agency reported on Tuesday that Pop Milano was considering a delay because of market turbulence and was discussing the move with the Bank of Italy.

Pop Milano said its board would decide on Thursday whether to go ahead with the capital increase. The bank releases second-quarter results on Thursday.

A source close to the bank said the board would price the rights issue at a Sept. 13 meeting and it would start on Sept. 19.

Shares in Pop Milano were down 5.56 percent at 1.563 euros at 1424 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index was little changed.

Pop Milano's share price has shrunk by 56 percent in the last year, dropping its market capitalisation to about 660 million euros.

Pop Milano and other Italian banks have been hit by market fears that Italy could be dragged into the euro zone debt crisis.

Pop Milano has also been under market scrutiny since news reports said a Bank of Italy audit this year had raised concerns over its loan exposure, liquidity and governance.

General Manager Enzo Chiesa said last month that the shrunken capitalisation could mean the increase would be less than the 1.2 billion euro maximum.

Pop Milano is among Italian lenders who are raising or have raised about 11 billion euros to shore up capital ratios that have been less robust than European peers. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Ian Simpson; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)