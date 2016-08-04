BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
MILAN Aug 4 Italy's Cattolica Assicurazioni said on Thursday it had exercised its right to withdraw from a partnership agreement with Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI, triggering the possible sale of the insurer's stakes in three joint-ventures.
The exercise of the withdraw right gives Cattolica Assicurazioni the right to force Banca Popolare di Vicenza to buy its 60 percent stakes in joint ventures Berica Vita, Cattolica Life and ABC Assicura, the insurer said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.