MILAN May 6 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna
(BPER) became on Tuesday the latest Italian lender
planning to tap investors for cash in coming months as it
announced a 750 million euro ($1 billion) rights issue to
strengthen its capital base.
Italy's sixth-largest bank by branches is among 15 in the
country being scrutinised by the European Central Bank this year
as part of a check-up of the sector across the euro zone.
Nine of the 15 are now planning to raise nearly 11 billion
euros in fresh capital.
BPER said in a statement it would seek to carry out the
share sale by the end of July.
The bank said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital
under Basel III rules would stand at 10.44 percent after the
cash call. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
