MILAN May 23 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano said a rights issue that ended on Friday had been 99.48 percent subscribed, raising 497 million euros ($677 million).

The bank said in a statement that unsubscribed rights worth a total 2.6 million euros would be offered on the stock exchange between May 27 and June 2. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)