BRIEF-Investcorp Bank to acquire majority stake in European online marketplace Ageras
* Says to acquire majority stake in European online marketplace Ageras Source: (http://bit.ly/2mYASNp) Further company coverage:
MILAN May 23 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano said a rights issue that ended on Friday had been 99.48 percent subscribed, raising 497 million euros ($677 million).
The bank said in a statement that unsubscribed rights worth a total 2.6 million euros would be offered on the stock exchange between May 27 and June 2. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Signed agreements with Future General India Insurance Co,Liberty Videocon General Insurance Co for distribution of general insurance products Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nDQYZH) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Lukoil has hired Citigroup and Societe Generale as lead managers for a potential US dollar bond, according to banking sources.