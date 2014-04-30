* Management board to price cash call ahead of May 5 start
* Rights issue, governance changes sought by Bank of Italy
By Valentina Za
MILAN, April 30 Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)
is set to price a share issue aiming to raise up to
500 million euros ($691 million), as the Italian bank moves to
comply with a regulatory request to boost capital and help meet
European stress-tests of the sector.
Executives of BPM were meeting on Wednesday to agree on the
pricing of the issue, which has been forced on the bank by the
Bank of Italy as part of a broader overhaul including also a key
governance reform that was blocked by shareholders this month.
Until it complies with the central bank's requests, BPM must
apply larger risk-weights to calculate the closely-watched
capital ratios that measure its financial strength, forcing it
to set aside more capital.
Analysts say that without the penalisation, BPM would be
more capital efficient, boosting its chances of passing the
asset review and stress tests the European Central Bank (ECB) is
carrying out before taking on oversight of euro zone lenders in
November.
BPM is one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny by the ECB.
BPM shareholders previously unexpectedly rejected a
watered-down governance reform aimed at giving institutional
investors a greater say.
Bolder attempts to turn the co-operative bank into a
joint-stock company had already failed, prompting Italian
businessman Andrea Bonomi, who had spearheaded the changes after
becoming the top investor in the bank, to sell his entire stake
in January.
BALANCE SHEETS
The Bank of Italy has repeatedly told co-operative lenders,
whose shareholders have one vote each regardless of the size of
their stake, to reform and become more attractive for investors.
Italian banks are tapping markets to strengthen their
balance sheets ahead of the ECB's review. Eight of those under
scrutiny are raising more than 10 billion euros in total.
BPM is set to launch its share issue on Monday and will give
shareholders until May 23 to exercise the right to buy the new
shares. By 1218 GMT shares in the bank rose 1.3 percent at
0.7315 euros, outperforming 0.9 percent fall in Italy's banking
stocks index.
The bank has said the cash call, involving the sale of new
stock to existing investors, would bring its best-quality Common
Equity Tier 1 capital ratio to around 8.4 percent of assets,
from 7.1 percent at end-2013. That would be only slightly above
an 8 percent threshold the ECB has set for banks in the review.
BPM has said this key measure of a bank's ability to absorb
potential losses would rise by a further 1.8 percentage points
once the Bank of Italy allows it to drop the additional risk
weighting.
"The full removal ... before October, the deadline by which
the results of the asset-quality review and stress tests will be
published, would significantly reduce its executions risks (for
BPM)," Italian broker Equita said in a note.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)