* Popolare Vicenza plans to raise 1.5 bln euros in IPO
* To transform into joint-stock company next month
* Bank offers to pay investors who opt out 6.3 euros a share
MILAN, Feb 18 Banca Popolare di Vicenza's
planned 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) cash call will prove
successful, guarantor UniCredit said on Thursday,
after a heavy cut in the stock's value this week.
Popolare Vicenza must raise the cash by May to comply with
European Central Bank (ECB) requests to meet minimum capital
thresholds, having posted a 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion)
loss in 2014-2015 due to a balance-sheet clean-up.
"The bank has worked hard to solve asset quality and balance
sheet issues," UniCredit chief Federico Ghizzoni said on
Thursday. "Prices are very attractive. It (the share sale) can
only go well."
Banking stocks have been hit by concerns over weak global
growth, low interest rates and troubled loans. Italy's banking
sector has shed 30 percent so far this year.
Popolare Vicenza plans to list its shares on the stock
market in April to raise funds. It will transform from a
cooperative bank into a joint-stock company next month.
Earlier this week it proposed to pay shareholders who oppose
the transformation 6.3 euros a share to tender their stake - a
tenth of the 62.5 euro price at which it last sold new shares
only two years ago.
Unlisted banks such as Popolare Vicenza traditionally sell
their shares to their clients and each year propose a value for
their stock. Shareholders last year approved an unprecedented
cut to the value of Popolare Vicenza shares to 48 euros from
62.5 euros.
With 6.3 euros now seen as the benchmark, investors are
likely to see the value of their savings all but wiped out when
the bank lists.
Popolare Vicenza is betting on demand from institutional
investors to whom it has reserved half of the cash call.
UniCredit, which can ill afford to become a big shareholder in
the bank due to its own stretched capital base, has committed to
underwrite any unsold shares.
The ECB has uncovered 1.1 billion euros in loans Popolare
Vicenza granted clients to help them buy its own shares and the
bank is under investigation for allegedly deceiving regulators.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by
David Holmes)