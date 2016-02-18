MILAN Feb 18 The chief executive of top Italian
bank UniCredit said on Thursday he was confident a 1.5
billion euro ($1.7 billion)share sale at rival Banca Popolare di
Vicenza will be a success.
UniCredit is guaranteeing the cash call which is needed to
bring Popolare di Vicenza's core capital back above minimum
levels set by the European Central Bank.
"I'm confident the capital increase will go smoothly and be
successful," CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference.
"The bank has worked hard to solve asset quality and
balance sheet issues. It's a local bank in a very rich area.
Prices are very attractive. It can only go well," he added.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)