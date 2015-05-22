MILAN May 22 Italian mid-sized lender Popolare Vicenza has appointed Francesco Iorio, general manager of bigger rival UBI Banca, as its new chief executive officer, it said on Friday.

Iorio will start his new post at Popolare Vicenza on June 1, Popolare Vicenza added in a statement. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)