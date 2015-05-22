UPDATE 3-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
MILAN May 22 Italian mid-sized lender Popolare Vicenza has appointed Francesco Iorio, general manager of bigger rival UBI Banca, as its new chief executive officer, it said on Friday.
Iorio will start his new post at Popolare Vicenza on June 1, Popolare Vicenza added in a statement. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage: