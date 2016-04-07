MILAN, April 7 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI said on Thursday it had started sounding out investors about its plans to raise capital.

The cooperative lender must raise 1.76 billion euros ($2 billion) as part of a plan to list on the Milan bourse to comply with European Central Bank (ECB) requests to boost its capital base.

