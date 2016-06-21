MILAN, June 21 Italy's tax police searched the
headquarters of Banca Popolare di Vicenza on Tuesday as part of
an ongoing probe into allegations former managers at the bank
misled regulators and manipulated the market.
Tax police sources said documents had been seized during the
search. Popolare di Vicenza confirmed the search and said it was
fully cooperating with prosecutors.
Magistrates in Vicenza are investigating the lender and some
former top executives after European Central Bank supervisors
uncovered around 1 billion euros in loans that have been granted
to retail customers to fund purchases of the bank's own shares.
