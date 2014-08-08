MILAN Aug 8 Unlisted Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza has successfully completed a 608 million euro ($816 million) share sale, beefing up its capital base ahead of the outcome of a pan-European banking asset review.

Popolare di Vicenza, one of 15 Italian banks targeted by the sector check up, said on Friday demand from investors had topped 700 million euros.

"We're ready to join the group of European banks that will be put under the direct oversight of the European Central Bank with the confidence that our capital ratios are particularly high," Chairman Gianni Zonin said in a statement.

European regulators have scrutinised bank assets in recent months and are currently conducting stress tests ahead of the ECB taking on the role of single supervisor for the sector in November. (1 US dollar = 0.7454 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)